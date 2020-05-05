Tr3650 Won't get out of neutral

So I just did a new fork, TB, pilot, flywheel, pivot stud as part as my motor swap. Car drove fine before it sat for a few months while I swapped motors. Now with the clutch pushed in, I can move my shifter into each gear. However when I release the clutch the car does not move at all. I can't hear the engine working harder to try and start moving. With car off and shifter in 1st, I can push the car back and forth no issue.



I never did the clutch cable. I don't know if these are adjustable stock or not.