Tr3650 Won't get out of neutral

0

01Stang65

New Member
Jan 19, 2017
23
0
1
21
So I just did a new fork, TB, pilot, flywheel, pivot stud as part as my motor swap. Car drove fine before it sat for a few months while I swapped motors. Now with the clutch pushed in, I can move my shifter into each gear. However when I release the clutch the car does not move at all. I can't hear the engine working harder to try and start moving. With car off and shifter in 1st, I can push the car back and forth no issue.

I never did the clutch cable. I don't know if these are adjustable stock or not.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
0 T5 to tr3650 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
M TR3650 dragging noise early in gears low rpms 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E Tr3650 wont engage any gears The Welcome Wagon 0
E Drivetrain Tr3650 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Porkchop84 Progress Thread 1998 Gt Navi Swap, With A Tremec Tr3650 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
T5 to tr3650
TR3650 dragging noise early in gears low rpms
Tr3650 wont engage any gears
Drivetrain Tr3650
Progress Thread 1998 Gt Navi Swap, With A Tremec Tr3650
Top Bottom