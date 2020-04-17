Traction Control Wont work ( I stall burning out ): )

K

Kevaloon

New Member
Apr 17, 2020
1
0
1
19
Texas
I have a 4.6L manual s197. My traction control button stopped working. When I press the button by the radio the traction control off light turns on. So the button says traction control off in orange. On the dash however it does not light up that my traction control is off. At this point my traction control is still on even though the button lights up saying that it is off but on my dash I have no light that would indicate traction control is off. However even with traction control on when I manage to break traction by dumping the clutch my dash light will light up showing me I broke traction for a couple of seconds. The button use to work properly along with the dash light. I'm not so sure what the issues is since both lights still work. just not together I guess
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Traction control needs serviced? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
0 2007 GT - TCS light 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
C 2018 traction control ? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
D ABS light on, traction control wont come on SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
S Traction control wont turn off,cant smog,please help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Traction control needs serviced?
2007 GT - TCS light
2018 traction control ?
ABS light on, traction control wont come on
Traction control wont turn off,cant smog,please help
Top Bottom