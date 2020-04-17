Traction Control Wont work ( I stall burning out ): )

I have a 4.6L manual s197. My traction control button stopped working. When I press the button by the radio the traction control off light turns on. So the button says traction control off in orange. On the dash however it does not light up that my traction control is off. At this point my traction control is still on even though the button lights up saying that it is off but on my dash I have no light that would indicate traction control is off. However even with traction control on when I manage to break traction by dumping the clutch my dash light will light up showing me I broke traction for a couple of seconds. The button use to work properly along with the dash light. I'm not so sure what the issues is since both lights still work. just not together I guess