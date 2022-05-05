Tremec 5 speed front housing?

Swapped in a Tremec 5 speed in my car years ago. At the time one of the ears on the front case that bolts to the bellhousing had been broke off and welded back. The transmission was leaking between where the front and rear case meet. Took it out to have it sealed and an ear on the other side of the front case has snapped!



Anyone have any leads on where to pick up a new front case for this at a decent price?



Side of the front case:

TREMEC

C-2605865