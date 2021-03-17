Trim piece on outside of door underneath door handle??

I hope this is on topic, but there's these trim pieces on the outside of my doors, in the middle right below my door handles. I was wondering if this was a dealer option or if someone just slapped these on, but I've never seen these pieces before anywhere, and I just noticed it. They don't sell this on LMR, CJPP or AM. (pardon my :poo:box)


1615954805836.png

1615954695672.png



I've looked all over google, and this is the only picture I can find of something resembling it.


1615954555706.png



Can anyone tell me where these came from, or why they're on my car? I've never seen anything like it on any other sn95 owners' cars. Any help would be appreciated leading toward the source.
 

