Trouble when engine is warm.

maisonmays22

maisonmays22

Member
Oct 25, 2019
Amarillo Tx
So, I have had my car running for about 2 months now and I have been making adjustments when/where necessary. I am having a hard time getting the car to run correctly when it gets fully warm. It will idle way too rich and when I put a load on the engine it shoots way too lean at idle and acceleration. I will attach the current tune and log of it idling, I have a hard time getting a log when it is cruising because it dies too soon.
 

