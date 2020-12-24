Hi all, continuing to look around the engine bay for wear and tear or other issues. Taking a look at where the upper intake mounts to the lower intake, there are areas where it looks like there may be leaks or a bad gasket. To my knowledge, PO never replaced it, he was pretty good with receipts, and I’ve never had it replaced. If it was replaced, someone would‘ve cleaned around there at the same time. Do these pictures indicate a problem area, or is that considered normal?