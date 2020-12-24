Engine Upper intake gasket/leak question

ReefBlueGT

ReefBlueGT

New Member
Oct 4, 2018
12
0
1
43
California
Hi all, continuing to look around the engine bay for wear and tear or other issues. Taking a look at where the upper intake mounts to the lower intake, there are areas where it looks like there may be leaks or a bad gasket. To my knowledge, PO never replaced it, he was pretty good with receipts, and I’ve never had it replaced. If it was replaced, someone would‘ve cleaned around there at the same time. Do these pictures indicate a problem area, or is that considered normal?

EC062089-6C42-4D73-9758-43738EB43EE3.jpeg
9A098374-A916-49F5-BC95-751E7E77052F.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Engine Smoke test for possible leaking lower intake gasket
Replies
0
Views
370
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rockyracoon
R
DemonGT
Vacuum fittings on upper intake
Replies
0
Views
286
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
DemonGT
DemonGT
B
Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold
Replies
6
Views
678
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
grayvixen93
Bad exhaust gasses / emission test failed
Replies
20
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
grayvixen93
grayvixen93
G
1998 3.8L V6 overheating at idle, gauge doesn’t go up.
Replies
3
Views
541
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom