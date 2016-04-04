Upr Battery Relocation Help

You should run at least 1/0 if not 0/0 welding cable for the + from starter solenoid going back to the trunk. Put either a 135 inline fuse or breaker in between the battery and the cable from the trunk. For the ground, you want to take the existing ground from the battery and attach it to the frame and leave the other end on the timing cover., then for the ground off the battery, attach the other end to the frame or the rear quad shock mounting bracket. If you plan on racing the car you need a kill switch and wire the car so it kills the alternator as well.