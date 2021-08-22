So a few years ago I bought an 05 v6 for $700. I've never driven it, just bought it for a future project, well the future happened..

One of my trucks has gotten to the point where it's going to take to much to pass inspection, so I bought another and parked it beside the mustang. Well, idle hands get the mind thinking...(you know where I'm going here)

The truck is an 08, 5.4 2wd and theres no way I'm pulling all the wiring from the truck and trying to put it into the car...

I've done some searches, cant find what I need...

Looking for the pcm pin out for an 08 f250 5.4L auto and an 06 V6 4.0 auto