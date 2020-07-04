Probably the last non interior or aesthetic thing I have left for taming my former factory appearing track car is the power brakes. And I’d like to do so before switching to bigger discs.



If I am idling in the parking lot with my foot off the brakes long enough, or gently burning off some speed downhill to our development in neutral, it can run out of vac assist and be a surprise. I can either push harder and use the brakes fine, or bump the gas with the side of foot and have power brakes again.

The surging idle checklist helped my idle vac., but with the cam, it’s still low. (I forgot the vac number, but Rhodes new V-Max roller lifters would really help if I did not like the idle as is. It’s not overly loud, but car folks ask what’s really under the hood. “Is that a Boss?” Is one of the most fun ones,)

Has anyone run a vac tank to boost the power brakes? I sold a lot of them for big cam muscle cars in the 80’s to 90’s. Did it work, and WHERE does it fit? I have been looking at the alluminum overflow cylinder tanks On Fleabay etc., and thinking maybe I could use one on the side of the radiator for vac reserve.

I do not want my wife or oldest child surprised by this rare nuisance. I can check the hoses and valve again, but I am sure it does not have much vac at idle.