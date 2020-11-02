Treachery
The particulars- 93 Mustang GT
306 dart block No emmissions
Vortech S-trim
Vortech Intajke Manfold
Questiion: Can i use the 5 port vacuum tree that's on the passenger side of the engine as a means to plug into (Vacuum) the Vortech bypass valve? The engine has no emissions installed at this time. (See pic.)
I have a Vortech intake manifold with a 6 port vacuum tree. All ports are used except one oversized port that currently plugged.
The only port i see is on that 5 port vacuum tree since i do not have emmissions.
