Exhaust Vacuum lines help

A

AbhorrentSpecies

Member
Jun 14, 2020
27
2
13
34
Las Vegas
So I've studied the vacuum diagrams about 100 times. It's hard to compare to my car since it seems a lot was rigged and hooked up incorrectly. All the lines seem to be right except for the emissions. Could someone please post some detailed pictures of how their emissions vacuum lines are routed? I still have the smog pump and EGR. The EGR is pretty easy to understand but the smog pumps I'm a little confused with. Thanks for any help!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J 351 cleveland vacuum lines/ water lines help. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
B Help with 88 foxbody Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
techforlife 87 GT VERT 3G and Heater Vacuum line help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
D Help With Vacuum Lines 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Revogen Help Identify This Vacuum(?) Line. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
B Vacuum Line Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
V Engine Help With Vacuum Lines 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
J Help Needed - Vacuum Line/ac Only Out Defrost 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
fivespeedsteed Help With Vacuum Lines Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Bmwz389 Broken Vacuum Lines. Need Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
MikeH686 vacuum lines in engine bay help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Riverart Help ID this vacuum line 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
P help needed with vacuum lines for '96 4.6L SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
M Need help identifying parts under hood of 92 notch and vacuum line routing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
C Need help w/ Bullitt intake swap...need to route vacuum lines >>> SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
S That weird EGR vacuum line..help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
8 HELP WITH VACUUM LINES!!!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
boostin_pony need help with vacuum line(s) 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 7
dderek Can anybody help me setup vacuum lines on the upper intake? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
stangzroastrice help with 351w vacuum lines!! quick!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Flash1966 Need help identifying vacuum line on stock intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Starscream88 Should my fuel pressure regualtor vacuum line have fuel in it? Help and Read :) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Jkstang78 Heater control vacuum lines,Need help have pics Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Lex Vacuum Lines HELP!!! 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
R vacuum line help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S help me figure out my upper intake and FPR vacuum lines, PLEASE, in a hurry. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B throttle valve vacuum line Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
T Interior and Upholstery Vacuum line size SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
N Unknown line.. vacuum maybe?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
A RED/GREEN Vacuum line broke, Need replacement link 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
A vacuum line question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
M Vacuum line??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Kcrist5oh A/C vacuum line. HVAC 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
D Boost gauge vacuum line location 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
K Fox vacuum lines 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
J vacuum line diagram 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
T vacuum line diagram 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D Vacuum advance line for 65 289 2v Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
S 2015 V6 Vacuum Line Replacement 2015+ Specific Tech 0
R Engine 95 Mustang GT-disconnected vacuum lines from Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S A/C Tree routing 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
polaraman Broken Vacuum Line 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
M Vacuum Lines And Misc 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
M Vacuum Lines Photo Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
RyanCorinth Question About Vacuum Line (pics) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
T Replacing Vacuum Lines SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
polaraman Fox No Smog... What Vacuum Lines Do I Need? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
W Vacuum Lines Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
02GTAnt Pic Request. 02 Gt Vacuum Line To Intake Plenum. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
89vortechvert Vacuum Lines Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom