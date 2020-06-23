So a fast run down, after over 2 and a half years I'm finally finishing my 93 gt 5.0, the motor was built by a friend of my dads in Maine, it's a 306 balanced and blue printed, b303 cam, gt40p heads with the trickflow upgraded springs with factory stamped rocker arms and hardware, trickflow r upper and lower, 30lb injectors, 75mm pro m match maf, 75mm tb, egr delete, frpp long tube headers, almost everything in and on the motor is brand new. After I dropped it in and got it fired up there was a loud ticking coming from #4 cylinder, the lifters were all brand new and soaked in oil for almost a year prior to build and I did prime the motor before start up. Alas I the exhaust valve lifter collapsed, me and a friend replaced that lifter and the tick went away for roughly a minute. I took the valve cover back off and pulled the spark plug, I got the cylinder #4 to tdc on compression stroke and I noticed the exhaust valve is open just a bit, I removed the rocker arms and noticed I can (with a little force) spin the exhaust valve spring, my question is, the springs have 200miles on them is it possible that the spring is weakened and can cause the loud ticking noise at idle and under power?. The car has roughly 49-51psi of oil pressure on start up and roughly 40psi when warmed up. The top of the new piston is burnt more than the other pistons. Please any help would be amazing, I just want to drive her lol. My name on Instagram is 5point_oh_yea if anyone wants to see the build. Thanks in advance. Heres a video of the ticking