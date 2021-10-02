Vert top tension cable snapped

As described in the topic title, while putting up the top the other day I heard something snap. On inspection it looks like the tension cable on the driver's side is broken is no longer connected to whatever it was connected too.



I can't seem to find much information on these tension cables, what they do, and whether or not I can still use the top without one? I did look online for replacements, but there is some ambiguity about which cable length is right for my '90, and or even whether or not they're replacable without doing the whole top? So if anyone can provide some information, or point me to the right place to understand this better 'd appreciate it a lot. Thanks,