Vert top tension cable snapped

Virtual

Virtual

Active Member
Dec 19, 2013
149
72
49
Northern Virginia
As described in the topic title, while putting up the top the other day I heard something snap. On inspection it looks like the tension cable on the driver's side is broken is no longer connected to whatever it was connected too.

I can't seem to find much information on these tension cables, what they do, and whether or not I can still use the top without one? I did look online for replacements, but there is some ambiguity about which cable length is right for my '90, and or even whether or not they're replacable without doing the whole top? So if anyone can provide some information, or point me to the right place to understand this better 'd appreciate it a lot. Thanks,
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bree
spark plug boot
Replies
11
Views
249
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bree
Bree
W
Hopefully, I'm doing this right.
Replies
11
Views
424
The Welcome Wagon
nickyb
nickyb
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
cameronc77
Fox '88 GT Vert engine swap
Replies
7
Views
959
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
cameronc77
cameronc77
X
Progress Thread 91 LX Vert "Super Slow" Resto/Build
Replies
9
Views
800
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Xaxaikw
X
Top Bottom