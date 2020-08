First off I want to thank everyone so much for the help! Okay, so I have a basic game plan. I totally forgot about that and I said okay, this Saturday I am going to go up to the junkyard and get an intake manifold from a crown vic and then run by the auto store to get the gaskets that I need. I'll drive back to my car (which is in the parking lot of my college. Yep, I was pulling off my intake manifold and everything in the middle of one of the school's parking lots while students were walking around me lol) So once I get that fixed I am going to drive it to my parent’s house, about 30 minutes away (they have a little space there) but I will either need to buy some stop leak to dump in the coolant system and hope it holds up just enough for about a 30 minute drive or bring 3 or 4, 1 gallon jugs of water with me and pull over about every 8-10 minutes to fill the system back up some. Once there, I planned on jacking it up and just taking everything apart.Well, that's when I remembered about my e-brake, it snapped a few months ago and doesn’t work at all. When I park, I put it into gear so that it won’t roll away. Well that would be fine until I pull off the transmission and the car rolls off the jack stands and kills me. So now I have 1 more thing to fix. I will have to jack the car up, fix the e-brake and then do all the other work. @Neuron said that it may be possible to just undo the rear mount (the k member?) and then undo the bolts holding the tranny and get some space in between. Do you think that's possible? As far as I have seen I will need to take off the exhaust, driveshaft, then the transmission, is that correct?Also, I am not very fast at this stuff, when I replaced my timing cover gasket it took me around 15 hours from start to finish (I had to go buy the special tools to remove some of the stuff so that time is included in there but again, not very fast). How long do you think it will take to finish the freeze plug job (excluding the time to fix e-brake)?One more question (I'm sorry that I am asking so many questions) when my clutch went out the first place it got towed to said they couldn't fix it because the exhaust was welded (I don't know where it was welded) and they didn't have a person to re-weld it up after they replaced the clutch. So, I had to go to another place (the place where thating ******* didn't bolt up that metal gasket looking piece that attaches to the transmission, as seen in the picture where the main leak is coming from). Because I don't know where it's welded, there is a chance I might have to just cut it off. The guy said “exhaust”, he didn’t specify if it was the headers or the actual pipes. I have an H-Pipe that I hate because it’s so loud and there is a hole in one of the mufflers. If I have to cut it off will the exhaust and headers from a crown vic, town car, etc. fit my car or will I need to buy new exhaust specifically for my car? Thank you so much guys!