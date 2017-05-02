cmerk27
1998 Mustang GT. So I have a coolant leak. I recently changed the timing cover gasket and that fixed my oil leak problem and everything was fine for a couple days but now I have a coolant leak. At first the coolant was leaking slowly out and I would need to replace it every other day and then it got worse and worse. Now as soon as I put in coolant it immediately pours right out, even when the car is off. The leak is coming from right under the crank pulley where the oil pan gasket is but I am pretty sure that isn't possible for it to originate there. Also it is coming from where the trans meets the oil pan and a little further back. It is spilling out very steadily. Now this next part I believe is related to why the coolant immediately comes out now even when the car is off. I was driving home and I started to smell burning rubber and then after a while I saw white smoke coming out of the hood, but mostly through the passenger side air vent (only the passenger side) well I was almost home so I said whatever and I kept on going. The car suddenly shut off and lost all power and I coasted into a parking lot. I popped the hood and smoke was coming from the back passenger side of the engine, I have attached a picture of the area (didn't take the pic when it was smoking) there was a little bit of oil leaking off of the cat but not much. So I believe that all of this crazy has to fit together somehow. I am completely lost! Please help me because I don't know what to do. I think I want to just swap a salvage yard motor in but I am not sure if I am skilled enough so I am trying to figure out if this is something easy or not. Thanks in advance. P.s I had a shop replace my clutch and while I was under the car I saw a piece between the trans and oil pan that wasn't bolted on or even had a gasket and I think the guy screwed me but I don't know what the piece is.
