Okay everyone, so I finally finished up the NPI to PI intake manifold swap and got everything back together. I even replaced the a/c compressor because you can buy them pretty cheap from the junkyard near me where I got the intake manifold. I am starting to freak out a little bit though. I got my car running, for a good bit it was driving like there was a misfire in at least half of the cylinders but finally that went away and it's running at full power right now. I assume that's because my computer was a little confused about the new intake manifold and my fuel injectors, etc were off the car for a while. So here's the current problem. When I took the water pump off to get to the metal heather hose that runs under the intake manifold I noticed that the bottom bolt on the pump was a little loose and when I pulled it off there was a big orange mark running from the pump down to the crankshaft pulley where the water had been dripping from up front. We were right about the back leak though, it was just the intake manifold. So I still have the front leak. I put the water pump back on with a new gasket and torqued it up really tight and as soon as I poured some water in to test it, WITH THE CAR OFF, it poured right back out at the bottom of the crank pulley. I got my wrench down there to make sure my water pump bolt was tight and it was but the water was just pouring right off the bottom of the engine. I'm pretty sure the weep hole is on top of my pump. I am going to get a new water pump this weekend but please tell me that the water pump is just cracked or something and that's why its leaking. That has to be it, right? I will be sooooooooo happy if all I have to do is put a new pump on there, that is easy peasy stuff. Let me know what you think because I am pretty scared that it might be something else. My girlfriend is flying out to Italy on Monday with her family so I won't have a car to use anymore to get stuff. I need to make use of her car while she still has it here. Please let me know all of your thoughts and what it could be!!! I'm almost positive that there is just a crack or something in the actual pump. Thank you