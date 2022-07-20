Vinyl or Cloth Convertible top

Hi All,
What are the pros and cons of installing a Convertible top on a 1991 Mustang LX? I've given this car another 30 years and now looking at replacing the top. Seeing several videos in how to install the top and doesn't seem hard. I contacted a installer and he wants 1700 dollars to install it.
What are your thoughts on the material?
thx
