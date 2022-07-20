Vinyl or Cloth Convertible top

B

Blueinfan

Active Member
Mar 18, 2021
196
35
38
21
Temecula
Hi All,

What are the pros and cons of installing a Convertible top on a 1991 Mustang LX? I've given this car another 30 years and now looking at replacing the top. Seeing several videos in how to install the top and doesn't seem hard. I contacted a installer and he wants 1700 dollars to install it.

What are your thoughts on the material?

thx
 

Attachments

  • 1991 Fox 2.PNG
    1991 Fox 2.PNG
    1.4 MB · Views: 5

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,786
14,680
224
Massachusetts
Vinyl is a bit more durable for weather. That’s why I asked. It’s also easier to clean.

Cloth requires a bit more care, so it’s best for a garage weekend car or one that won’t see weather or parking under a tree full of seagulls.


I don’t have personal experience with either though.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
B

Blueinfan

Active Member
Mar 18, 2021
196
35
38
21
Temecula
Mustang5L5 said:
Vinyl is a bit more durable for weather. That’s why I asked. It’s also easier to clean.

Cloth requires a bit more care, so it’s best for a garage weekend car or one that won’t see weather or parking under a tree full of seagulls.


I don’t have personal experience with either though.
Click to expand...
I doubt my girls will take care of the top after I'm gone so might go with Vinyl. But will have to look at the two materials to see which one looks better. Any thoughts?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,786
14,680
224
Massachusetts
I prefer cloth. I've seen them in person and am a huge fan, but only in black.

But like i said, i don't have direct experience.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Anybody needing any advice on a convertible top replacement?
Replies
8
Views
309
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blueinfan
B
B
Dust Shields or no Dust shields.
Replies
14
Views
755
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blueinfan
B
J
New to the Mustang life and community!
Replies
18
Views
472
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
monte87
Avoid --> BLUEOVALINDUSTRIES.com and this Ford part# VJR3Z-16C630-D. Read Below.........
Replies
17
Views
777
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
cdog301
cdog301
sUdz6.0pwrstk
Engine New to Mustangs, guidance needed on fault codes 47 & 45
Replies
36
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom