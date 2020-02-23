Violent shaking in when taking off.

Hi all,

I'm starting to get somewhat fed up with my son's 95 Cobra. We installed a brand new flywheel, clutch, pressure plate, and throwout bearing about 300 miles ago. It was running fine until last month, when the throwout bearing would squeal like crazy with the clutch pedal depressed. I removed the transmission and the clutch fork literally just fell out of the bellhousing. I found that the spring prongs that hold the throwout bearing to the clutch fork were bent and the bearing likely had popped out. I also noticed the pivot stud was worn.

So, I replaced the pivot stud, clutch fork, and throwout bearing. This fixed the problem-- until 2 days ago. Now, it's starting to make the noise again at startup and for the first 30 seconds of the clutch being engaged. What's worse, the car now shakes and bucks violently when accelerating from a standstill, until it gets up to about 10 mph. There's no more noise or shaking while driving the car around at speed. I tried taking off in 2nd gear, same bucking and vibrating.

I really don't want to be forced to swap his car to an AOD, but these problems are killing me. Anyone know what could be wrong here?
 

