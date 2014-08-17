Vortech Says This In Regards To Intercoolers/after. Do Y'all Concur?

I have personally seen back to back blower head unit testing and compressor efficiency plays a huge role in deciding for an intercooler. The Vortech stuff is hands down much more efficient and I would be more than willing to put up any of my head units for a back to back comparison to the competition. Like anything else, there are plenty of different ways to build a compressor and some work better than others. In my eyes, there is a reason that Vortech will glady give anyone without question a compressor map for any blower that they produce, that flat out doesn't happen from any competitor.

In regards to needing a intercooler or not, any restriction in the intake track will cause a greater resistance or back pressure and ultimately more load on the compressor. The higher the load the more heat that the compressor will generate. There is a trade off in both directions and that's the juggle that we need to look at. If you can build a compressor that is efficient enough from the start then you will find little to no gain in a cooler when you run the compressor within its designed efficiency range. While I agree that the Vortech after cooler is not the most efficient option, it does provide better results than a heat soaked air to air cooler. I can't see them redesigning a system that has worked so well for so long.

I think that the consideration should also be made as to the overall customer base that Vortech serves. APG or AirPowerGroup is a big name in the industrial and marine market. This is actually the biggest part of the company and where Vortech actually stems from, the motorsport market is a relatively small part of their operation. They are involved at a very high level internationally with their compressor technology and I can not say the same about any of their competitors... This to me lends itself towards better product development and really is the reason why their compressors are light years more efficient that others, experiance is what it comes down to really.



Am I biased? Sure am, I know what has worked really well for me and what has failed miserably. I base my opinions on those experiances