Vortech Says This In Regards To Intercoolers/after. Do Y'all Concur?

90lxwhite
I'm kind of a She-Man
5 Year Member
-
- Aug 25, 2011
-
- 3,312
-
- 373
-
- 134
Why don't Vortech superchargers need an Aftercooler or an intercooler?
Vortech Engineering, LLC has conducted extensive testing of most intercoolers/aftercoolers currently on the market. Test results indicate that for street driven purposes below 8-9 PSIG, installing an aftercooler has marginal effects when using a Vortech supercharger (due to the high efficiency of the supercharger). Nearly all of the intercoolers/aftercoolers available on the market have poor effectiveness and actually can cause parasitic losses equal to or greater than the power gained by installing a intercooler/aftercooler. Vortech has developed systems which are substantially more effective at lowering discharge temperatures without causing driveability problems and pressure drops thru the cooling core and ducting.
Vortech Engineering, LLC has conducted extensive testing of most intercoolers/aftercoolers currently on the market. Test results indicate that for street driven purposes below 8-9 PSIG, installing an aftercooler has marginal effects when using a Vortech supercharger (due to the high efficiency of the supercharger). Nearly all of the intercoolers/aftercoolers available on the market have poor effectiveness and actually can cause parasitic losses equal to or greater than the power gained by installing a intercooler/aftercooler. Vortech has developed systems which are substantially more effective at lowering discharge temperatures without causing driveability problems and pressure drops thru the cooling core and ducting.