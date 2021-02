The Blower Thread

Where to start, lolIn concern to boost numbers and to answer @madspeed 's question first, I didn't post boost numbers for a reason. While Vortech and other companies post maximum boost numbers that does not necessarily mean that anyone will see that given maximum even at maximum impeller speed. There are may instances where a motor can make more power with less boost while using the same head unit and compressor. Take a stock block E7 headed motor with an Si trim and pump 20 lbs of boost into it. (Maybe we have done this before, hahaha) and compare that to a Stock block 302 with a set of 205cc heads and good induction system and 6 or so lbs of boost. You will likely make the same HP. The boost pressure that you see is merely a way to measure restriction through the motor. Camshaft design can even play a role in boost pressure, so for these reasons I didn't mention anything about boost pressure.As far as efficiency goes there are a few factors that go into this. While they list peak effeciancy many of us use these blowers outside of that range for a greater HP benefit. To simplify it, efficiency comes down to how well we can put the most dense air charge into an engine at a given impeller speed and this is where compressor maps come into play. If you compare one compressor map to the next you can see how and where different compressors operate in different effeciancy ranges. Vortech has a good (very technical) write up on blower effeciancy and compressor maps here: http://www.vortechsuperchargers.com/pdf/papers/efficiency_paper.pdf To answer @A5literMan 's question, when you spin the "bejesus" out of a blower you typically run the compressor well outside of its effeciancy range. Any given compressor can only produce so much cfm and higher impeller speeds due to small pulley sizes do not always guarantee gains in hp. Spinning a blower too fast or too far outside of it's efficiency range will produce a lot of heat and result in a less dense air charge ( this is where inter cooling becomes even more relevant). At a certain point it needs to become a consideration that a bigger compressor stage run at a lower impeller speed will net the same cfm but at a much higher effeciancy. This equals more HP every single time. This is the primary reason that I don't recommend the Sci and opt right for the Si trim. While I have personally seen the Sci make 680 hp it was well outside of an ideal effeciancy range doing so. To use this direct comparison Sci vs Si, you will see more efficiency with the Si because the same amount of air can be moved at a slower impeller speed, creating less heat and more HP. @TOOLOW91 Can you make 600Hp with a S trim? Absolutely! We do this all the time and on a built motor it is easy to do anymore. This doesn't go to say that a Ysi spun a little slower wouldn't be better( See above )Oil fed vs. self contained:This has become a debate recently with most other manufactures exclusively making self contained units. The following is strictly my personal opinion. Self contained units are great, hands down easier to install and very easy to maintain. For street applications it is the easy choice and one that I would make without hesitation. If you are a street warrior and see a fair amount of drag strip time along with street duty you will have no problems with a self contained unit. The oil fed units are better suited for all out drag applications and applications that see a lot of continuous duty like at the road course or even marine applications that see long periods of sustained high rpms. Cruising on the highway under no real load is a lot different than WOT around a road course for 30 minutes at a time. In the full out drag and other race applications bearing life in the blowers are significantly increased in oil fed units as the bearings are actually cooled by the engine oil. @FoxMustangLvr Is one better than the other? To answer you question, the application of the blower plays the biggest role in that decision. Every blower that I on a car that I own is oil fed at the moment (including my 2015 with a JT trim). I religiously race my cars and this was the best fit for me. If you street drive the car and occasionally race the car then a self contained unit would work perfectly, on the other hand if you see a used oil fed unit don't let that detract you as being a negative feature. ( used blowers is a whole different topic of discussion )Intercooling:There is certainly a place in the blower discussion for intercooling. Almost every car can benefit from an intercooler but there isn't any definitive point if which is becomes mandatory on a street car. Is it always practical, no and is it always a must have, absolutely not. Intercooling goes back to efficiency, when you compress the air in the blower you create heat which in turn increases your inlet air temperatures. Timing has to be reduced to avoid detonation when inlet temperatures get too high. Intercooling, by any method, cools that air and provides a more dense air charge. This can allow more timing for more hp and as discussed above, a more dense air charge will create more HP. The biggest reason you don't see the Vortech kit for the fox bodies intercooled is due to packaging. I can't imagine a new kit being designed to allow for an a2a intercooler. There is an a2w cooler available but it is pricey and the install is bulky and cumbersome. In race applications or even in higher hp applications intercooling is almost a must, I said almost. Depending on fuel choice and perhaps the addition of methanol there are other ways to get around cooling the air charge. We can get into great detail with intercooling quickly so let me now what exactly you guys want to hear.Did I touch on everything so far? Let's see where all of this goes