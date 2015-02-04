The Blower Thread

I hope this doesn't offend anyone but everyone I've known that had v2's and the like have always upgraded to the Ysi



I don't know of anyone thats been content with anything less



My daily driver (for this week only) is a 393w with a v2 si maxed out, it only makes about 560rwhp (non intercooled on pump gas), not enough for anything useful IMO



not to offend anyone but I've always been a straight to the point no BS poster, just posting my experiences not trying to offend