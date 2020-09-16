I have a Lincoln 9" rear end in my '67 Coupe and I need the parking brake lever for the right caliper in order to get my E-brake system working. It didn't have a lever on it when I bought the car. I can get one with a reman'd caliper, but then I'll eat the core charge because there will be no lever to send back with the core. So that makes it one expensive lever, especially when there's nothing wrong with the caliper that's on there. I'd also consider a whole used caliper if it includes the lever, and you don't want to part it out.



Thanks for any leads...............ed