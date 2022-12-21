2015 Mustang GT Rear Brake Calipers Complete Disassembly - with integrated parking brake mechanism

Would love some tips if anyone out there has completely disassembled the rear brake calipers from a 2015 Mustang GT or similar. I want to get the calipers powder coated, which of course requires them to be completely taken apart with everything removed, including the integrated parking brake mechanism. The parking brake mechanism is what I don't immediately know how to remove. There is a snap ring inside the caliper cylinder, and the bracket on the outside has a washer that seems to be friction locked around the bolt protruding from the caliper. Is it as simple as using a puller to pull the bracket and washer off the bolt, then removing the snap ring and pulling the bolt out through the cylinder?