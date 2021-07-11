2000 GT, upgrade front and rear brakes to Cobra

Hi All,
I have a 2000 GT in Hungary, Europe, and I would like to upgrade my brakes from stock to something bigger, but I'm really confused and feel stuck. I'd be happy with 13" front rotors and 11.65" rears, as to my best knowledge those are the Cobra rotor sizes for the SN95. I know some people say it's enough to swap the fronts, but I think it's better to upgrade the rears too, and I have to replace my rear calipers anyway. I know there are certain setbacks when only half of the brake system is upgraded.
My problem is, I tried to order a direct bolt-on GT-to-Cobra front-and-rear kit from CJ Pony Parts (https://www.cjponyparts.com/cobra-front-rear-brake-kit-plain-mustang-v6-gt-1994-2004/p/DBF340/), but they cancelled my order without caring to tell me why, and LMR won't ship directly to my country. I found no other affordable kits, so I'll have to source all parts individually. I'd like to get them here as soon as I can, and Rockauto usually does an awesome job in this regard, but I'm afraid that I'll order the wrong parts and/or miss something.
What I know for sure is that there's more to it than just ordering the calipers, brackets, rotors, and pads. So my question basically is, what else do I need? I have a mechanic who can do the swap for me, but I'm the one that has to do the research and order the correct parts. I hate to ask people to do my homework for me, but would someone be so kind and list everything I need to order so I can get my brakes swapped? I'd like to install 99-04 Cobra brake parts, like one of these kits I found at Rockauto, but I don't know what additional hardware I need to put them on my GT: https://www.rockauto.com/en/catalog...heel+hub,caliper,+rotor+&+brake+pad+kit,14204
(I found I need bigger dust shields, new front brake lines and banjo bolts, and possibly a kit like M-2300-M for the rears, but I don't have the part numbers or anything for these, I couldn't find them and I'd rather not try to figure this out all by myself. As for the budget, CJ offers the above kit for around $1000 plus shipping etc., that's fine with me, I can even go slightly above that.)
I'd be really grateful for any help, this project does give me a headache. I'm also not sure if any adjustments need to be made once the parts are on my car, but I'll worry about that later.
