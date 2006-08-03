Warranty number=VIN??????

I am going round and round with my insurance company. The warranty number is what is listed as the VIN on my 66 coupe. I just had the car at the DMV and was inspected, and comparing the stamped number on the left inner fender to the warranty number, the state of AZ is using that number as the VIN. Geico still does not recognize that as a valid vin for 1966, but issed a new card anyway with the warranty number. How many of 65-67 owners have the warranty number as the VIN?