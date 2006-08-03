Warranty number=VIN??????

G

grainboy

Member
Feb 2, 2006
140
0
17
Goodyear, AZ
I am going round and round with my insurance company. The warranty number is what is listed as the VIN on my 66 coupe. I just had the car at the DMV and was inspected, and comparing the stamped number on the left inner fender to the warranty number, the state of AZ is using that number as the VIN. Geico still does not recognize that as a valid vin for 1966, but issed a new card anyway with the warranty number. How many of 65-67 owners have the warranty number as the VIN?:shrug:
 

C

chemeng

New Member
Feb 21, 2004
93
0
0
55
Louisville, KY
Warranty Number

Warranty number and VIN is the same. Do a search under Mustang VIN decoder and you will see the door tag that has the Warranty number listed.

Had the same problem with my insurance company, none of them recoginze the 11 digit VIN they used way back when.

Mike
 
Jester67

Jester67

New Member
Sep 21, 2004
903
0
0
TN
Thats funny when I got my car I called Gieco and told them it was a 67 and gave them the VIn/Warranty number and they took it no guestions.
 
G

grainboy

Member
Feb 2, 2006
140
0
17
Goodyear, AZ
1966conv said:
Is the VIN missing from the fender apron?
Click to expand...
No, the warrranty number is stamped in the inner fender, and on the door tag. The girl at geico told me some older vin numbers are not in their database, and their computer automatically treats it as an invalid vin.
 
Lake Martin John

Lake Martin John

Member
Feb 25, 2019
14
1
13
70
Lake Martin, Alabama
grainboy said:
I am going round and round with my insurance company. The warranty number is what is listed as the VIN on my 66 coupe. I just had the car at the DMV and was inspected, and comparing the stamped number on the left inner fender to the warranty number, the state of AZ is using that number as the VIN. Geico still does not recognize that as a valid vin for 1966, but issed a new card anyway with the warranty number. How many of 65-67 owners have the warranty number as the VIN?:shrug:
Click to expand...
I do. My 65 coupe has only warranty number on driver side fender under hood.
 
