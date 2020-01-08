Water pump issue at idle

Hey guys,

So yesterday I was trying to see how well my factory coolant temp gauge was working. I fired the car up and had it sitting out in the driveway idling for a while. After maybe 8-10 minutes of mostly idling, a few quick revs in that time as well.

I noticed a nice puddle reading out from my front tire, so I open the hood and see it’s coolant, coming from the cap of my makeshift coolant overflow bottle.

Turn the car off and the coolant level in the “overflow” bottle goes down fairly quickly, back up the tube and into the radiator. Open the radiator cap and the fluid is barely lukewarm, cap isn’t even warm to the touch.

Fire the car up, cap off, fluid does not seem to be moving around, after a minute if idling fluid level just rises back up and out the cap(or into the overflow if the cap is put back on)

If you rev the car the fluid get sucked out of the overflow and through the system, but at idle it starts to push into the overflow again.

If held above idle, probably 1700-2k rpm the overflow bottle is emptied (as far down as the hose going into it) and seems to be pumping the fluid without an issue.

The temp gauge, I do not think is working accurately, but the motor didn’t get real hot through the whole time of messing with it.

The water pump went out toward the end of august 2019, it got a new waterpump,190* thermostat, and radiator since I was already in it changing the water pump. Did not notice any issue between end of august and yesterday with the cooling system. But also never had it sitting just idling for an extended period of time.

Should the car be able to idle for a while and not push the coolant out of the overflow?

I have an 89 lx, 302/t5 car. Supposed to be a mild cam, short tube/exhaust 3.73 car.