Water Temperature sending unit Location

O

Old Wrench

New Member
Mar 16, 2021
3
0
1
68
O'Brien, OR
I have a 2000 Mustang v6 Base model. The engine has been replaced. After searching the web and looking at many pictures where it suppose to be i have yet to locate the temp unit to replace it after scanning and getting a bad temp code. I have located the head temp unit back down behind the head but have yet to find the water temp sensor unit location. It is not at the intake manifold like most pictures depict. I know there are pictures on this forum non of witch show the location of where mine is. Any help would be appreciated.

Regards :shrug:
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Electrical Another temperature gauge post
Replies
14
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
LATT5133
L
G
1998 3.8L V6 overheating at idle, gauge doesn’t go up.
Replies
3
Views
707
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
8
Crank no start after warm up
Replies
8
Views
820
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
paddyrk
Fuel Fuel Sending Unit Leak: Urgent
Replies
0
Views
591
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
paddyrk
paddyrk
G
Engine 1986 5.0 over heating
Replies
16
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
Top Bottom