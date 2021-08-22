What’s not stock on this GT?

I’m keeping an eye out for the right Mustang that checks many of my boxes. I stumbled upon this 06 GT which I think might have a few extra goodies that the previous owner installed.



Are these Ford Racing cold air intake and the strut tower brace on-stock add on items? Anything else that jumps out at you that’s not stock?



I’m also thinking the shifter is not stock. This car had a wonderful rumble to it too so I suspect it had an exhaust upgrade. If these are not stock items I consider them value added items.