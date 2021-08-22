What’s not stock on this GT?

B

BoatsHateMe

New Member
Aug 21, 2021
3
0
1
56
Wisconsin
I’m keeping an eye out for the right Mustang that checks many of my boxes. I stumbled upon this 06 GT which I think might have a few extra goodies that the previous owner installed.

Are these Ford Racing cold air intake and the strut tower brace on-stock add on items? Anything else that jumps out at you that’s not stock?

I’m also thinking the shifter is not stock. This car had a wonderful rumble to it too so I suspect it had an exhaust upgrade. If these are not stock items I consider them value added items.
 

Attachments

  • 1DB558F5-B546-4D1A-B261-22EB486E6714.jpeg
    1DB558F5-B546-4D1A-B261-22EB486E6714.jpeg
    851.1 KB · Views: 2
  • D3CB6B28-B941-4876-B99D-21FEB6AADA0E.jpeg
    D3CB6B28-B941-4876-B99D-21FEB6AADA0E.jpeg
    519.6 KB · Views: 2

