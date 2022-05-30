What seal just blew up?

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
112
39
38
42
Virginia
AC was working fine until one day I open my hood to find this seal blown, along with AC oil all over my battery. System still has a charge, but I haven't turned it back on since.

What seal is this? Over pressure somehow? A while ago I fixed my AC. Pulled a full vacuum and held, then charged with 24oz of R134a and the approprate amount of pag oil. (R134a conversion kit installed)

ACblown.jpg
 

