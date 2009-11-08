What Seats Will Fit in a '67-'68 Mustang

6

68Blue302Coupe

New Member
Jul 30, 2005
74
0
0
Fairfax, VA
Hey All,

Anyone know what modern seats will retrofit into a 1967-1968 Mustang without heavy modification or welding? I know of the Scat models (Pro Car, Elites) and that SN95's will fit with some minor drilling / mod'ing (that's what I am running now). I've also heard that '80s BMW 325i's and maybe Fierro seats will fit nicely.

Anyone have experience retro fitting other modern seats? I am thinking of swapping mine out if I can find something reasonable in black leather. Mine are from a 1998 Mustang and are cloth. They look OK and were only $100 but just don't match like leather would.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


68stang351

68stang351

Founding Member
May 16, 2002
850
8
39
38
Savoy TX
Visit site
I always wanted a pair of 1990+ black leather GT fox body seats in my 68. If you look at them, they are stitched in the same pattern as the 68 seats, so you could even leave the rear, but I would swap them also.

The seats in my 90 GT are sooooo comfy.
 
6

68Blue302Coupe

New Member
Jul 30, 2005
74
0
0
Fairfax, VA
I like thePro Cars the best, may go with those ultimately. I was hoping to find a good used set in black leather that would be cheap. There are not too many Fierro or 320i parts on Craigslist in my area. Lots of cloth SN95 seats, every now and then a pair in tan leather, but that's about it. So any other makes/models in addition to the 320i, Fierro, and SN95s? I like the SN95s but they sit a little high for me.
 
Rusty67

Rusty67

15 Year Member
Dec 3, 2002
3,749
36
109
Seattle area, WA
I've seen a lot of SN95 seats in classics. I believe they fit fairly easily, just need an adaptor bracket. Might raise your overall seat height tho.
 
CarFreakGT

CarFreakGT

5 Year Member
May 26, 2003
395
11
29
Louisville, KY
Visit site
68Blue302Coupe said:
There are not too many Fierro or 320i parts on Craigslist in my area. Lots of cloth SN95 seats, every now and then a pair in tan leather, but that's about it. So any other makes/models in addition to the 320i, Fierro, and SN95s? I like the SN95s but they sit a little high for me.
Click to expand...
Do you have a Pull-A-Part in your area? They have online inventory w/ their entire stock of cars on the lot. If interested, go to pullapart.com. It lists what CARS are available, but not a PARTS list. It might be a good place to start. I haven't been to the one here yet (Louisville, KY), but a few people have told me that it's very nice, well-organized, as well as user- and wallet-friendly.

Also, are you finding anything in cloth that may be worth exploring having re-covered?

Good luck in your search!
 
Bullitt

Bullitt

Packin' Heat
Founding Member
Jan 13, 2000
2,743
0
47
38
Houston, TX
bullitt.stangnet.com
68Blue302Coupe said:
I like the SN95s but they sit a little high for me.
Click to expand...
I have the SN95s in my car (in the commonly available tan leather). They do sit high which can be countered some by lowering the seat pan.

One thing to consider is what you want to do with the car. The SN95 seats have next to zero bolstering, hard corners = hanging onto the wheel for dear life (especially with the leather!). I will say they are the most comfortable seats ever. Done a couple 14hr days in the car and they rock.
 
6

68Blue302Coupe

New Member
Jul 30, 2005
74
0
0
Fairfax, VA
Hey All,

Thanks for the suggestions. I have the SN95s in my car right now, a cloth pair. They are really comfortable but for me (almost 6'1") they are too high. I'll leave 'em for now, they were cheap and certainly better than the broken '68 stock seat that I was propping up with the spare tire....

I can't weld--need to learn--but I don't have the ability to modify the seat pan, although that would be a great fix.

On reupholstering these seats, I've looked around at kits for the SN95s and the prices seem to come reasonably close to the cost of a pair of Scat Pros. Maybe those are the best option after all. I suspect a pair of Fiero seats would need recovering and that the total would also come close to the cost of the Scat seats.

I'll check out that link for the pull a part. I don't know of one around here, but I sure there is something. There's a list of stuff I need if I can find a good yard.
 
6

68Blue302Coupe

New Member
Jul 30, 2005
74
0
0
Fairfax, VA
Oh, I thought about removing the seat tracks and using some 1/4 or 3/8 flat steel to mount the seats, figured that would give me another 1" or so of room. I could mount everything with grad 8 bolts although I would lose the adjustability.
 
JonK

JonK

Member
Jun 6, 2007
276
0
16
Nashville (Smyrna), TN
68Blue302Coupe said:
Oh, I thought about removing the seat tracks and using some 1/4 or 3/8 flat steel to mount the seats, figured that would give me another 1" or so of room. I could mount everything with grad 8 bolts although I would lose the adjustability.
Click to expand...
That's what I did with Foxbody seats in my '67 but only used 2 pieces of 1" wide 1/4" flat steel. Knocked the 'feet' off the fox sliders and used them, the steel was just a transition between the sliders and the floor. I moved the seat back a couple inches and now have more room than I need (6'1").

Here's a couple pics, I plan to recover with TMI set to match my rear horizontal stitched seats so they'll appear 'stock' to the untrained eye.
I have red interior so all the Scat, etc. were out since they don't make red and I wanted a more stock look with headrests (using the triangle shaped ones when done) more bolsters and recline. They'll probably cost more than the Scats or Procars when done but they'll match the interior and be the look I want. Picked up the seats in good shape for ~$60 so that was a good start.

The seat bottoms are the same height as my '67's so I'm no closer to the roof but can recline a little for more headroom (helmet).
Jon

seats90vs67incarside.jpg

67vs90seatheights.jpg

IMG_1218.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
DemonGT Interior and Upholstery What year seats fit into Fox mustangs? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
R Interior and Upholstery Convert 1971 Mustang seats to fit in a 1965 Mustang coup 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
Tanus 99 mustang front seats direct fit to 90? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
A Will newer 1999-2004 mustang seats fit a 1995 GT Convertible? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
1 Baby Car seats that fit a Mustang 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 31
ryan218 99 mustang gt seats fit on foxes right? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 59
ryan218 99 mustang gt seats fit on foxes right? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
H will 2005 seats fit in sn95 mustang 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
SpectralSamurai Acura Integra seats fit Mustang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Reimann Will seats from a 97 Mustang fit an 02? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
J How to rewire 99 gt seats to fit a 96 2 way SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
2000xp8 Anyone fit 2 child seats in the back? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
1 Interior and Upholstery Do 90-91 rear coupe seats fit in a 87 Coupe? Pics included... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M Will '65 bucket seats fit in a '68 Fastback? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
screamin gt New factory seats that fit 99-04 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
T What Rear Seats Will Fit A Fox? S197, Newedge? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
C What 5pt. Harness Seats Will Fit In A 65? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
master_bayshin '90 Vert Back Seats Fit In 93 Coupe? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
N Will 1965 Seats Fit In A 1967? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
R Expired Seat Track Extenders Fits '65-'70 Interior Exterior Parts 0
B lloyd mats incorrect fit with sn95 seats? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Badscotts68 Reclining seats for a tall guy, that fit in a 68? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
_An Will 86 seats fit in a 91? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Dan Lukerchine What Seats Fit A 2001 Vert With Light Bar? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
bdazzgt will these seats fit my 90gt? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
smokin joe Flo fit seats? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Rasikajay 2001 cobra seats fit in a 98 GT? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
acobra93 Can daughter fit in back seat? ('11/'12) 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 27
D Do Rear Seats of Coup Fit Convertible? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Vegas.SE 2008 GT500 Seats in a Fox Body...yes they fit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
K Passenger Seat Fit On Driver's Side? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Eleanor68Kustom 2005-2011 Seats fit on my 68 Convertible ? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
S Will 2005-2009 Front and Rear Seats fit an 89 Hatchback? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J 2002 rear seats dont fit a 98 gt? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
89blackbetty What year seats fit in a notchback?!?!? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
cantbuytime what are these flo-fit seats worth?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
killer5.0 will 94-04 coupe seats fit my 93 hatchback Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
killer5.0 would 05-09 leather seat covers fit on my foxbody seats? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Need answer quick & have searched w/ no luck! Will 1990 seats fit in an 03? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
FordStang does child seat fit in 2010 rear? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 6
wicked93gs will convertible rear seat upholstery fit a coupe? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
8 Roush wtb flo fit seats 5 spoke wheels Special Production 2
9 whats seat will fit in my 92 convert! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
M Will 99-04 seat covers fit 94stang 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
5 Will these seats fit? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
I Will an amp fit under front seat? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
S Flush Fitting Seat Delete 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
C Will these seats fit? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
B what seats fit? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 10
Slow5.0 Will 03-04 Cobra vert seats fit into 94-95 vert 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom