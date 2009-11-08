What Seats Will Fit in a '67-'68 Mustang

68Blue302Coupe
Hey All,
Anyone know what modern seats will retrofit into a 1967-1968 Mustang without heavy modification or welding? I know of the Scat models (Pro Car, Elites) and that SN95's will fit with some minor drilling / mod'ing (that's what I am running now). I've also heard that '80s BMW 325i's and maybe Fierro seats will fit nicely.
Anyone have experience retro fitting other modern seats? I am thinking of swapping mine out if I can find something reasonable in black leather. Mine are from a 1998 Mustang and are cloth. They look OK and were only $100 but just don't match like leather would.
