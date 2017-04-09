What The Hell Happened To This Forum?

zookeeper
I recently started lurking here again after a few years away and I can't believe the lack of foot traffic. It used to be a huge variety of people that came here to brag, complain, seek wisdom, start an argument, or just BS with fellow vintage Mustang people. Now I return and none of the old members are here and it's a giant snooze-fest! This is your wake up call! I challenge everyone reading this to POST SOMETHING FUN THAT YOU DID WITH YOUR CAR!! I don't care if it's a story about how you found your car, something you did in the garage last night, a road trip story (gawd forbid you actually DRIVE your car), or what. Post a fun picture of your dog riding in the car, pass on a story you heard, talk about what you plan to do when your car is finished or whatever you'd like but post something!
I'll start it off: I bought my '68 fastback in 2001 when my son was less than 1 year old. I sold my sportbike and my pickup and bought it as a 40th birthday present for myself with the intention of building a '67 Shelby clone. Here's a pic of the car right before I took it apart with my son and I. Because his child seat wouldn't fit in the back seat of the '68 it was also his first time ever riding in the front seat.
To make a long story short, it took 6 years to finish the car (did it all myself!) and it became the car I wanted, white with blue stripes, a 306ci small block with 2-four barrel carbs, a T-5 and it's low, loud and fun. I drove it maybe 3000 miles over 10 years so to say it was a garage queen is an understatement. Then I got a job in Oregon, packed my belongings and my beloved car into a trailer and headed out of California. Here the weather is beautiful during the summer and I don't have a gravel driveway or have to park in a gravel lot at work, so I started actually driving the car to work once in a while. In the meantime, my little boy grew up to a 6'+ teenager and one day the inevitable happened. He had his permit and came to me and told me he'd like learn to drive a manual trans and maybe someday if it was OK, he's like to learn to drive and since the only manual trans vehicle we owned was my pride and joy...you can see where this was going. Now I need to tell you, this car has only had 2 owners since 1968, the 93 year old lady I bought it from and me. Since 2001, I have been the only one to drive it. I Paid for it, I did all the work, it's MY car. But it's also MY son, he watched this car come together from day one. So I grabbed the keys and we went to learn to drive a stick. I drove to the bottom of our one-lane road since old cars feel a little "wandery" to people who'd never driven them. Once we got to the bottom, I got traded places with him and gave him the wheel. He let the clutch out the first time and killed it. Some guy sitting on the steps of a local store giggled, my son got embarrassed, but started the car and tried again. This time, the car lurched a couple times, then like magic, we were driving! I was never so proud to give my son an experience in my life! He remarked on the loose feel of the steering and the manual discs were a little different than what he'd felt in my wife's Fusion, but we both knew this was a special day. We stopped in a church parking lot down the road a few miles and I let him practice the whole clutch thing again. With the newer pavement, he barked the tires a couple times, got a dirty look from some old biddy who apparently thought a couple idiots in a loud Mustang were violating her place of worship. That day the Mustang went from "mine" to "ours". He started taking real pride in the car and someday will own it, but that day was huge for both of us.
So, what's your story?
