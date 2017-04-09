What The Hell Happened To This Forum?

I'll contribute.I've been around Mustangs for about fifteen years or so. However, my first one (1994 GT) ended up being a late model as I was in the market for the first Mustang I could get my hands on at the time; it just happened to be an SN-95. While I've owned a few other SN-95s and an '86 GT hatchback since then, I've always wanted one of the classics. Unfortunately, the time around which I purchased my '94 and shortly thereafter seems to be when the prices of the classics really became unattainable for the average kid with only a grand or two to spend.Fast forward to mid-2015. I've been married for a few years now; I'm visiting with my in-laws and the subject of cars comes up. My father-in-law is a bit of a hoarder when it comes to automotive things and tools. It is at this time that I find out that he has two Mustangs squirreled away, one of which (a '72 convertible) I already knew about but wasn't terribly interested in. This time, I find out that he also has a '66 coupe buried in the garage under three decade's worth of lost tools and junk. I ask him what he'd take for it; he tells me that I can have it, I just have to dig it out. Sounded like a deal to me.Here is what I started with. The garage is somewhat dilapidated. I found a lot of old tools he had forgotten about when I initially started cleaning up. It's a T-code coupe, black standard interior, about as basic and common as they come. Originally was an automatic; someone replaced the drive train with a '71 6-cylinder of unknown displacement mated to a 3-speed manual at some point in its life. Only interesting thing about it is the original color: Sauterne Gold Metallic. 1966's version of 1967 lime gold, and not nearly as popular as the 1967 version. I googled some pictures and I like the look; current plans are to paint it in the original color once restoration is complete.Some progress was made after a bit of digging. I had to do most of it when my father-in-law wasn't around as just about every piece of junk I pulled out was deemed worthy of keeping: a well-worn coolant overflow bottle from who-knows-what car, completely rusted and unrecognizable body panels, a circa 1980's Ford steering wheel in terrible shape, you name it. First order of business was getting that filing cabinet off the hood.A little more progress.Fast forward again to Labor Day 2016, and I finally got the car out of the garage after the better part of a day and the help of my father- and brother-in-law. His '72 convertible is now in the garage getting buried (he'll fix it up someday...). Since then, I've just been removing everything I can in preparation for getting the car sandblasted. The floors need to be replaced. Most of the rust I've seen—with the exception of the floors and some spots on the rear portion of both sides of the trunk opening—seems to just be on the surface. I suspect the floors are in such terrible shape due to the carpet being left in the car all those years coupled with the effects of animals living in it over the decades. In addition to the rust, I've also found a lot of bad body work and bondo. I'm hoping to have it sandblasted before the end of summer. The car is currently located at the in-laws in Dallas a couple of hours away, so I very infrequently get the chance to work on it. What you see was accomplished over a handful of weekends over the past year. This past weekend I removed the doors, fuel tank, fuel and brake lines, and other miscellaneous parts. I removed all the interior and glass prior to this. The only thing left to remove is the engine and transmission and suspension. I may leave the suspension on for the sandblasting as I need a way to move it around until then. Besides the rust, there is minor accident damage in two spots. There is damage to the front driver's side fender apron. It appears to have been rear ended and was very shoddily repaired with a big hammer. Most of the body panels I've removed are accident damaged or have many dents an a lot of bondo. It's coming home with me once disassembly and sandblasting are done. Hopefully work will progress smoothly as time and money permit. My father-in-law is a retired body guy, so I'm hoping I can learn some things from him. I'm a novice at paint, body and welding (still need to buy a welder and a plasma cutter), but I really don't want to pay a shop to restore this thing for me. It'll be a long project, so I'm hoping my 4-year-old son will get to help me out as he grows up.