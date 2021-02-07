Wheel and Tire Setup

Hi everyone! My names Antonio I'm from Cali and I'm new to the Mustang GangI have a 2001 GT currently and I've been interested in getting a new set of wheels, tires, and affordable suspension system to really make my car pop. I currently have the stock Bullitt wheels which I believe are 17 by 8 and I'm running 245/45/17 tires on all four corners. I wanted to go for that staggered look but I don't currently know a whole lot about that and if my car would fit that. I'm also thinking about going for a more dropped look to make it look like a an actual sports car and not a monster truck which I'm hoping to achieve with a set of lowering springs. If anyone has any advice or would like to share their builds, feel free and thank y'all very much.