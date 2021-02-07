Wheel and Tire Setup

Hi everyone! My names Antonio I'm from Cali and I'm new to the Mustang Gang :) I have a 2001 GT currently and I've been interested in getting a new set of wheels, tires, and affordable suspension system to really make my car pop. I currently have the stock Bullitt wheels which I believe are 17 by 8 and I'm running 245/45/17 tires on all four corners. I wanted to go for that staggered look but I don't currently know a whole lot about that and if my car would fit that. I'm also thinking about going for a more dropped look to make it look like a an actual sports car and not a monster truck which I'm hoping to achieve with a set of lowering springs. If anyone has any advice or would like to share their builds, feel free and thank y'all very much.
 

If you jump over to the sn95 forums page you'll find the photos thread, jump to the last few pages, a lot of pics with different wheel tire combos, and welcome to stangnet
 
