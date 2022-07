My car has a Freon leak and I did a uv leak test and the compressor is the only thing leaking. It will need to be replaced. My car has a sticker on the fan that it was converted to r134a. Can I just get the one that comes up on rock auto for the car or does it need to be a special one since it’s running r134a. This was the compressor I was going to get I don’t want the black one.