Pure speculation, but my opinion is that Foxes will still hugely popular up until the 4.6 grew into its own developing a sizable aftermarket following and its own devotees. The SN-95 5.0s were so short lived that they got lost in the intervening shuffle.



I’m a big fan of them, though. My first Mustang was a ‘94 GT. I currently have a ‘95 Cobra I’ve owned since 2009.