Wideband not cooperating with TS

9

92boostedfox

New Member
Jun 25, 2020
4
0
1
35
Mexico
I'm a noobie to this and I'm having trouble with my On3 performance wideband. It uses a Bosch O2 sensor. I already set the values on the custom linear wb but the readings on my afr gauge and ts are a few numbers apart. The wb has only 1 ground wire which I've hooked up to the signal ground and direct to the battery. (no difference). I got the power directly to the switch, and the analog (0 to 5v white wire) to the O2 on the microsquirt. I've done some testing but just can't seem to get more than 2 volts from the white wire. Could it be a wiring issue or is it the wb? Thanks
 

