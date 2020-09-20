I got a 93 foxbody that I had a blown lower intake gasket on so I tore it apart and replaced that. After getting it back together I can’t get it to go past idle when starting it. I still got good fuel pressure at 40psi at idle. It’s got a Pro M ECU and wiring harness, been converted to coil on plug from standard distributor, trick flow intake, BBK 80mm throttle body, different cam but not sure the specs being done by the previous owner. I’m at a loss as to what it could be at this point after checking all my vacuum lines and all my connections.