Working Roush Hood

Anybody cut into and plumb for air under a Roush 2013Gt scoop? I need to take mine off and re-seal the perimeter. I thought about drilling out the solid honey comb front and plumbing some air into it. Not sure if it would ultimately be worth it. I also noticed mine only has 4 bolts holding it on! Not sure if it only had 4 or if some are hidden behind a cavity that should have been drilled out to access stud. Bought it used, so don't blame me. Anyway, let me know what you think about cutting the hood, AND, if anybody knows why my ambient lights will not come on let me know. I am driving myself crazy trying to figure it out. Thanks
 

