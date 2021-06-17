I bought…rather traded for this car. I have some low mile original cars. Bunch Ive built…All of them and the rest of my cars have perfect clean historys and such. This car is the what I refer to as “Gatlinburg Fire car”… or Great Smoky Mountains wildfires, also known as the Gatlinburg wildfires, were a complex of wildfires which began November 28, 2016. Some of the towns most impacted were Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, both near Great Smoky Mountains National Park.This Cobra was a car I had seen almost since new. The original owner bought the car new in TX right before moving to Gatlinburg in 2005. He daily drove the car for the next 11 years. Then the the wildfires suddenly hit. He loaded his wife and new baby and all they could fit in their suv and escaped the fires….leaving the Cobra in the middle of the driveway. Hours later their house was completely burned to the ground. The only thing they owned left was the good ole cobra. Everything around it burned down. The firefighter fighting the fires recognized what the car was and kept it hosed down so the heat and fire wouldn't catch it. They were allowed to return a week after the fires and there was the car. Of course the keys were burnt in the house so he got a locksmith and they came out and made keys. Then he started the car up and drove it away to their temp housing outside the area. To be continued……..