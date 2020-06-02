Well, here goes another build thread. I know this will sound weird but this one may be the nicest of all my sn95 builds when it’s done. 1998 Saleen Mustang #15 originally Laser red. I got this car out of Las Vegas. It was originally sold and spent most of its life in New Mexico. I’ll follow with the for sale pics of it in Boulder, Nevada right near the Hoover Damn. This car didn’t start out as a full build but it’s then a turn and thought everyone would enjoy the work.