01 GT Blew Spark Plug Now No Start Fuel Coming Out Exhaust

Hello all,



Having a little problem I hope you all could help me with. A little info about car.... I have a 2001 GT 4.6 has Comp Cams Stage 2 XE268H cams and BBK cold air intake which are about the only mods It has. Was driving to work one day and blew spark plug from driver side #3 cylinder back. Actually the second time this has happened because last month the cylinder next to it #2 did it as well. Last time it did it the car would start and run somewhat fine, but this time it was different. It popped and slowly what kind of sounded like 1 cylinder at a time the engine died and wouldn't start back up. Had it towed home to start taking a look.



Got home and fixed the spark plug then tried starting it, Nothing. Kept trying and it started smelling like gas under the car so I looked under and it was pouring gas out the exhaust pipe. It wasn't a small drip it was literally pouring out the pipe like a water faucet was left on. Since I was working on my exhaust a few days before this it was cut off about a foot before rear end so it wasn't all the way out the back. I went to the trunk and unplugged the inertia switch and tried starting it and it would start rough for a few seconds then die no matter how much throttle was given. But it was still pouring it out the exhaust even when almost starting.



My exhaust is true duals straight back from manifolds and it's the passenger side that is leaking fuel none coming from driver side. I'm guessing a fuel injector is sticking open but is this much gas common when this happens and would this make a car not start? It's strange that I had no problems before this with them and after the spark plug blew it shows up? Do you think if I just put new fuel injectors it would fix it and run or does it sound like something else also?



Sorry for the long post I just wanted to give as much info as possible. Thank you for any help that you can give me!