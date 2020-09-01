02 gt bogging down in 2nd gear when traction control light comes on

Hi everyone I have an 02 gt that has been bogging down lately a few times.When i am in 1st gear and accelerate usually around a corner the tires barely spin and sometimes don't spin ,the car Boggs down and comes back to life a short time later.It seems going from 1st to second gear when at a red light turning a corner.I hit the gas a little go into second gear and it Boggs down and the light comes on after going into second gear.I am pretty sure the traction control is off because I thought it could have something to do with it on .This is really bugging me! I have already put money into the car.It does run good but have noticed some power loss lately.I put an slp with x pipe on it and ran strong for a couple weeks now some noticeable power loss.could be bad 02 sensor among other things.Only has 74,000 miles on it.Also sounds a little muffled at times.Any help with it bogging down would be great! Luke i said traction light on and then boggs down.