04 GT / Livelink II / X4 Logging Question

Please delete if not allowed. After a quick search I couldn’t find any resolution to my question so I’ll try here. I have a base tune loaded in my car and I’m trying to datalog idle. I validated all my parameters and selected the DMRs I want. Most of them fail to connect. The pictures are an example of what I try to log vs what I get. I was on the phone with SCT tech support last night and the gentleman said “Cars old there isn’t much you can log”. That’s as far as he got me. I refuse to believe I can’t log the very basics. Has anyone had this issue and resolved it?