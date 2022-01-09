04 Mustang leak

Hi there,There seems to be a leak with my 2004 Ford mustang V6 3.9L. I recently brought it in for an oil change and the mechanic (new to me) pointed it out ... I only find it weird be I had it checked out by Les Schwab less than a week earlier and I feel as though they would of mentioned this obvious leak.Any one have any suggestions on what might be causing it. I took pictures of the leaks on the ground as well. Which only appeared in my garage after going into the shop. I rinsed off the bottom of my vehicle to see if it continues and and going to check all fluid levels.