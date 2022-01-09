04 Mustang leak

L

Laupro

New Member
Jan 9, 2022
2
0
0
29
Sacramento, CA
Hi there,

There seems to be a leak with my 2004 Ford mustang V6 3.9L. I recently brought it in for an oil change and the mechanic (new to me) pointed it out ... I only find it weird be I had it checked out by Les Schwab less than a week earlier and I feel as though they would of mentioned this obvious leak.

Any one have any suggestions on what might be causing it. I took pictures of the leaks on the ground as well. Which only appeared in my garage after going into the shop. I rinsed off the bottom of my vehicle to see if it continues and and going to check all fluid levels.


Screenshot_20220109-144725_Samsung Internet.jpg
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20220109-144627_Samsung Internet.jpg
    Screenshot_20220109-144627_Samsung Internet.jpg
    775.7 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20220109-144647_Samsung Internet.jpg
    Screenshot_20220109-144647_Samsung Internet.jpg
    653.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20220109-144702_Samsung Internet.jpg
    Screenshot_20220109-144702_Samsung Internet.jpg
    595.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220109_125329.jpg
    20220109_125329.jpg
    508.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220109_125326.jpg
    20220109_125326.jpg
    895.3 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
31,919
13,709
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
The green on the bottom is coolant.

The other stuff appears to be coolant mixed with oil. Does it taste/smell sweet?

Check your oil dipstick for water or coolant. Check your radiator for oil.

Let us know what you find.

I am the naturally suspicious type but I'll save my guesses for a little more info.

On a side note: Check your plugs for any signs of detonation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Need your opinion vacuum leak or not
Replies
2
Views
424
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Alakzender
A
Y
04 gt leaking gas.
Replies
1
Views
183
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
RaggedGT
RaggedGT
M
98 mustang 6 cyl,3.8 ltr, metal pipe from water pump leak
Replies
4
Views
184
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Carl3.8v6opalfrost
Carl3.8v6opalfrost
R
2004 Mustang 3.9L V6 Leaking Fluid or Oil
Replies
3
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Laupro
L
stangman16
Drivetrain T5 leak - output shaft when on an incline
Replies
17
Views
646
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom