I'm going to order 18x9 wheels for the front of my car and 18x10 for the rear. I was thinking about running 255/40 up front and 275/40 out back. Is this a good size? If not, please tell. Also, if you think you have a better tire set up with 18 inch wheels, can you post pictures so I can see it?



BTW, my car isn't lowered and I have no intentions to lower it in the near future.