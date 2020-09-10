For Sale 1964-1970 TCP Manual Rack and Pinion for OEM Steering Column

S

Slick351c

New Member
Sep 9, 2020
1
0
1
37
Chesapeake, VA
Used Total Control Products (TCP) Manual Rack and Pinion for use with OEM Steering Column. This was installed on my car when purchased, but then swapped to a power rack and used the previous installation brackets and hardware. Other than the manual rack and pinion, all of the other components and hardware are new.

Site Description:
Direct-Fit Manual Rack and Pinion System for OEM Steering Column - Fits 1964-70 Mustang and various Ford/Mercury models from 1960-70 - Complete kit contains manual rack and pinion unit, column steering shaft and universal joints, and tie rod adapters.
Applications:
Comet 60-65, Cougar 67-70, Falcon 60-65, Mustang 64-70,
Ranchero 60-65

(Eccentric eliminator included)

Chesapeake, VA
$975 OBO + shipping
DBB07F4C-7F91-42EC-9F77-8ECDC0B4C9EA.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


W

Wade01

New Member
Nov 23, 2014
3
0
1
24
Slick351c said:
Used Total Control Products (TCP) Manual Rack and Pinion for use with OEM Steering Column. This was installed on my car when purchased, but then swapped to a power rack and used the previous installation brackets and hardware. Other than the manual rack and pinion, all of the other components and hardware are new.

Site Description:
Direct-Fit Manual Rack and Pinion System for OEM Steering Column - Fits 1964-70 Mustang and various Ford/Mercury models from 1960-70 - Complete kit contains manual rack and pinion unit, column steering shaft and universal joints, and tie rod adapters.
Applications:
Comet 60-65, Cougar 67-70, Falcon 60-65, Mustang 64-70,
Ranchero 60-65

(Eccentric eliminator included)

Chesapeake, VA
$975 OBO + shipping
DBB07F4C-7F91-42EC-9F77-8ECDC0B4C9EA.jpeg
Click to expand...
Is this still available?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
MRaburn Haynes Restoration Guide for 1964 – 1970 Ford Mustang StangNet Site News 0
4MuscleMachines QA1 Shocks, New for 1964-1970 Mustang Engine and Power Adder 10
DudeStang How good of a 64-66 Mustang can you get for $20k? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
M Will a Mustang radio made for a 1964 - 1966 Mustang Stereo 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
S 1964 mustang doors and original glass The Welcome Wagon 6
L My first car 1964 1/2, still have it The Welcome Wagon 1
T 1964 1/2 disk brake conversion residual valve needed for rear drums? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
I 1964 427 Top oiler Transmission Tag The Welcome Wagon 1
W 1964 1/2 Mustang Convertible Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
MoDriver SOLD 1964 Ford 260 C4OE Head, Mustang, Comet, Mercury Engine and Power Adder 1
MoDriver SOLD 1964.5-1966 Ford Mustang Quarter Panels - Original From Ford Parts Dept. (Virginia - 22152) Interior Exterior Parts 0
A Expired 1964-1966 Fastback Taillight Mounting Panels - Drivers & Passengers Interior Exterior Parts 0
MoDriver For Sale 1964-1966 Ford Mustang Coupe Quarter Panels - Original Ford Parts (springfield, Va) Interior Exterior Parts 0
R SOLD 1964 Weber Carbureted 289 Hipo $10k Firm Engine and Power Adder 1
HouseMustang 1964 Mustang Noob The Welcome Wagon 3
MoDriver For Sale 1964-1966 Ford Mustang Coupe Quarter Panels - Original Ford Parts - $2000 (springfield, Va) Interior Exterior Parts 0
B 1964 1/2 260 Engine 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
C Expired Rotisserie Restored 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang Coupe Kingsburg, Ca Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
W Expired 1964 1/2 Mustang Project Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
K SOLD 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang Coupe Wimbledon White Classic Mustangs For Sale 3
C Expired 1964 Ford Mustang Convertible - $29,900 Classic Mustangs For Sale 1
B 1964/65 Help With Value 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
M Expired 1964 1/2 - 1966 Mustang Interior - Make An Offer! (massachusetts) Interior Exterior Parts 1
G 1964 Mustang Ii Concept 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
K Good Trans For 1964? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
MRaburn 1964 Ford Mustang Paint Codes Resource Discussion Forum 0
M Expired 1964 1/2-1966 Mustang Bucket Seats For $350 Interior Exterior Parts 1
Zac Womack 1964 1/2 Restore - Help With Paint Choice - Looking For Opinions 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 14
BGR Expired 1964 F-100 Other Classifieds 0
T Expired T-10 Trans, May 1964 Manufactured (2.11 1st), Great Condition Drivetrain Parts 0
A Expired 1964 1/2 Mustang V6 All Orginal No Rust In Prestine Condition Classic Mustangs For Sale 3
chepsk8 1974 302 Motor (apart) and 1964 Auto trans Drivetrain Parts 4
Wicked65 Full front end suspension 1964-66 Mustang Suspension 1
Wicked65 Exhaust 1964-66 mustang Exhaust 1
J 1964 1/2 Mustang Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
fomocofive0 1964 mercury comet 202 Other Classifieds 0
M 1964 Pace Car The Welcome Wagon 4
T 1964 1/2 mustang: Halogen headlights? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
T 1964 1/2 Mustang Fuel pump issue Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
K 1964 Ford Fairlane 500 2 dr. Other Classifieds 2
FLStreetMachine 1964 Ford Falcon with 289 Mustang Motor Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
GONDO79 Removing 1964 steering gear box Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
GONDO79 1964 1/2 Mustang with no radio,wiring or speakers. where do i start??? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Z 1964 1/2 Convertible for sale, 1 of the earliest Mustangs made! Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
JDS68Stang 1964 1/2 U code vs early 1965 T code, what's interchangeable? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
B Will 18x8 rims fit in the front on 1964 1/2 ford mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 41
J 1964 1/2 mustang convertible for sale Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
LONN17 Want to see a 1964 Daytona Coupe in a "dynamic demonstration"? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
C 1964 1/2 starter Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
kmterrill 1964 Falcon 170 inline 6 Engine and Power Adder 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom