Used Total Control Products (TCP) Manual Rack and Pinion for use with OEM Steering Column. This was installed on my car when purchased, but then swapped to a power rack and used the previous installation brackets and hardware. Other than the manual rack and pinion, all of the other components and hardware are new.Site Description:Direct-Fit Manual Rack and Pinion System for OEM Steering Column - Fits 1964-70 Mustang and various Ford/Mercury models from 1960-70 - Complete kit contains manual rack and pinion unit, column steering shaft and universal joints, and tie rod adapters.Comet 60-65, Cougar 67-70, Falcon 60-65, Mustang 64-70,Ranchero 60-65(Eccentric eliminator included)Chesapeake, VA$975 OBO + shipping