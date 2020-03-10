1966 Coupe Radio Wiring

ReturnToHanger
I have a USA-740 modern radio that I’m wanting to install. The power cords for the radio are:
-A red one that needs power only when the vehicle is running
-A yellow that needs a slow trickle of power constantly even when the car is not running
-And a ground
I found a black cable with a yellow connector directly beside the ignition switch. It also appears to be beside a blue/yellow 3 prone connector. Can someone clarify? Thank you.
