1966 Coupe Radio Wiring

R

ReturnToHanger

New Member
Feb 13, 2020
2
0
1
26
Alabama
I have a USA-740 modern radio that I’m wanting to install. The power cords for the radio are:

-A red one that needs power only when the vehicle is running
-A yellow that needs a slow trickle of power constantly even when the car is not running
-And a ground

I found a black cable with a yellow connector directly beside the ignition switch. It also appears to be beside a blue/yellow 3 prone connector. Can someone clarify? Thank you.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A 1966 Coupe Slow Build 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
R 1966 Coupe Wiring Question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
wicked93gs 1966 Mustang Coupe: Ford 3.7L swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
wicked93gs Offbeat project: 1966 Coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
S 1966 Coupe - Looking for Radio Advice Classic Mustang Specific Tech 41
Similar threads
1966 Coupe Slow Build
1966 Coupe Wiring Question
1966 Mustang Coupe: Ford 3.7L swap
Offbeat project: 1966 Coupe
1966 Coupe - Looking for Radio Advice
Top Bottom