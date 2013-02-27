1968 Coupe - Fast back conversion

i have beem tring to do about 10 things at once today but i managed to get the pass. side front and rear door posts trimed along with most of the wheel tubs. i still have to trim the wheel lips and lower rear quarter lips. the owner decided he wanted to do the tail panel with shelby lights he will be bringing that out monday. the wheel tubs look realy rusty but it is just surface rust will clean up easily with the blaster. any who this is what the door posts will look like when trimed. don't remove the strip of metal at the bottom of the wheel tub and rear door post that will stay. the inside of the rear door post stays at the bottom ,the piece with the oblong hole.the upper part trims off as the fast back piece will be different. the rain gutter has been trimed off of the front door post and will be replaced with the fast back gutters. you will need to remove the tar around the wheel tubs because the trunk devider will have to be welded in place. helpfull hint .vacume up the tar and check your shoes before you go in the house .you won't have to hear ,who the hell tracked this black crap on my white floor tiles? right hand raised