1968 Coupe - Fast back conversion

Nov 29, 1999
- 9,085
- 3,446
- 233
well i have another conversion to do. it's a very clean 1968 6 cylinder coupe. this one is much cleaner car than the 65 conversion i did and will be a lot easier as all of the parts are available. still waiting on the Dynacorn sheet metal,should be here today.i am going to let my nephew,Nick help on this one. should be a lot of fun. Nick is in school the rest of the week so we will probably start cutting saturday. here is a few before pics. i will try to be a little more detailed on this one.