1969 Front fender Apron measurements

S

Stefnopolis

New Member
Feb 3, 2022
2
0
0
37
Southern California
Hello everyone! I have a 69 mach 1 and I am in the process of replacing the front fender aprons that were crinkled in an accident long ago. I bought some reproduction fender aprons and have them here with me. When I compared the measurements from my original apron to the reproductions, the measurements are way off. Yes, like I said, my original apron is crinkled. However the areas that are not affected are from the two oval/square holes left of the vin # to the holes further to the right of the vin. This distance is measuring 1/8" longer on the reproduction apron. Also, below the vin where the apron folds into a 90 degree bend, the metal is longer by 1/8" as well. In other words... from the lower edge of the square/oval hole right above the vin number to the bent edge, the reproduction apron, the repro is 1/8" wider. My OCD isnt having this. My question to you guys is: can anyone provide fender apron measurements from hole to hole as well as hole to bent edge? Here are some pics of my repro left front apron. Notice how the original measures in at 7/8" just below the vin # and the reproduction measures at 1" exact. I have a few good measurements but for the most part the aprons are too crinkled from the accident. Thanks guys!
 

Attachments

  • 20220224_144249.jpg
    20220224_144249.jpg
    559.4 KB · Views: 2
  • 20220224_144253.jpg
    20220224_144253.jpg
    641.2 KB · Views: 1
  • 20220224_144341.jpg
    20220224_144341.jpg
    342.5 KB · Views: 2
  • 20220224_150119.jpg
    20220224_150119.jpg
    563.7 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
1967 dynacorn frame rail and shock tower assembly issue
Replies
2
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
M
'66 putting fenders on after a long time off-middle holes don't line up
Replies
11
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
MARKDTN
M
8
67-68 Correct Dimensions
Replies
0
Views
968
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
80grit
8
7991LXnSHO
Fox Help with current retail values, please
Replies
14
Views
708
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
sav22rem22
Paint and Body Gt Bumper Damage
Replies
10
Views
597
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom