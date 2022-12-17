1969 Mach 1 fender

M

meirharnoy

New Member
May 1, 2019
13
0
1
Hello
I'm in process to buy 1969 Mach 1
the seller sent me pictures of the fenders and there is number stamped on them
how can I read or decode the numbers?
the seller said most probably the fenders original and the car was never involved in accident since the fender original..
please share your thoughts and knowledge about it and how I can decode the number
pictures attached
thanks and happy holiday
meir
 

Attachments

  • 007E205D-6946-43EB-A9F8-FA4DA8D3FE1C.jpeg
    007E205D-6946-43EB-A9F8-FA4DA8D3FE1C.jpeg
    585.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 11E79E57-574C-47E3-89AA-0CFE2073D55C.jpeg
    11E79E57-574C-47E3-89AA-0CFE2073D55C.jpeg
    621.6 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
1969 Front fender Apron measurements
Replies
3
Views
471
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
B
Original Fender I.D.(65-66)?
Replies
4
Views
751
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
MARKDTN
M
1
Engine Number Stamp on 351 - 1972 Mustang Mach 1
Replies
0
Views
614
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
1972Mach1
1
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 losing fuel pressure. Bad fuel pump?
Replies
1
Views
268
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
3K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu