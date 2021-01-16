Original Fender I.D.(65-66)?

Hello Gang,

I have a guy locally who claims to have a 65/66 Ford, OEM / NOS (Original Equipment Manufacture / New Old Stock) Fender for sale.



I know my one original fender on my car, has a date stamp on top of the fender (you can see it when you open the hood). My other fender is a aftermarket (can you say Taiwan) it’s fit is not the greatest and has NO date stamp.



I do not know if FORD put date stamps on all of there 65/66 Fenders. In other words, It is my understanding, that a Manufacture would produce sheet metal / fenders, for the Factory to build cars. They would then, punch out a certain amount for the collision industry / Body shops ( I do not know if these had date stamps on them).



I have 4 questions:

How do I.D. the Fender to know it is a NOS from FORD (should it have a date stamp, color of primer, ect) ?

Does any one have a website or information on decoding the date stamp on the Fenders?

Anyone have a idea what a Original NOS 65/66 FORD Fender would (ballpark) be worth?

Can anyone tell me if they have tried a Dynacorn (or other company) fender that they like the fit on?



Thank You in advance!