1969 mustang front drum to disc conversion

hbstang
Member
-
- Oct 17, 2020
-
- 18
-
- 8
-
- 13
-
- 65
so i added ssbc front disc brakes and a ssbc manual master cylinder,but brakes dont have much stopping pawer,i hve the correct pedal,but i am wondering should i remove the factory junction block and add a proportioning valve to the rear brakes and run no junction block to the front brakes?
the car was originally factory manual drum brakes all around.is the junction block restricting brake pressure to the front disc?
the car was originally factory manual drum brakes all around.is the junction block restricting brake pressure to the front disc?