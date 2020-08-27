1978 Ford Fairmont build...Benjamin Button Style.

CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
9,010
6,735
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
I deleted the old thread because it was getting out of control. It was too bloated, and too hard to find any specific item in the build even for me. Having the index worked to a degree, but considering that almost everything has changed on the car, most of the references in that index pointed to stuff that was long gone.
I came on here a few nights ago and started with a new version that was based on chapters/ phases detailing the mods done to the body, chassis, interior, engine, etc,...but even that proved daunting.
And I erased that too.
So i’ve decided that I’ll start here, at the end, and add things that have been done to the car as I get around to doing it.

Now that that is all said and done...

The 4l80e transmission:

I bought this transmission used at a premium price hoping that it wouldn’t require anything internally other than the shift kit to convert the thing over to full manual control. This kit was a little more involved than the 4r70w version I had installed previously, and required additional modifications to the front pump, and a clutch drum that was pretty deep in the trans. I called transgo, and asked if the internal mods were necessary, and dude told me that they were unnecessary,......” As long as I didn’t intend to rev the engine above 5500 rpm”
:thinking:
A 2jz is still asleep at 5500 RPM...I’m thinking that I’ll actually be revving the combo to something more like 7500 RPM. The internal mods were gonna need to happen.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
7 1978 Ford Mustang II T-Tops for sale Mustang II Parts 1
S WTB/Trade 1978 Mustang2 parts Mustang II Parts 0
G flexplate needed for a 1978 mustang ii (5L V8) 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
DIVER900 For Sale 1978 2.8L v6 power steering pump Mustang II Parts 0
G 1978 mustang ll motor mount 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
A 1978 302 Serpentine conversion 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
7 78 sport package ghia rarity 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 12
L 1978 king cobra center wheel hub 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
L 1978 wheel cap Cobra picture 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
D Plug gap for 1978 302 in '67 Mustang? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
R Headers for a 1978 Mach 1? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
K 1978 engine swap v6 to??? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 9
3 New Member: 1978 M II Mach I 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 12
C 1978 MUSTANG II V6 Swap 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
F 1978 rear end swap 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
N Building a Daily Driver 1977 1978 V8 Auto 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
colorado cobra Suspension 1978- Manual vs. Power Outer Tie Rods 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
N 1978 Mustang Will a chevy 305 fit in it 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 13
S Wheels-Tires 1978 5 lug disc brake upgrade and looking to fit 17 inch wheels 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
colorado cobra Interior and Upholstery 1978 King Cobra missing radio delete panel 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
Vic1978 Drivetrain 1978 Cobra Anyone Ever Install Performance Automatic Valve Body? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
colorado cobra Engine 1978 King Cobra Engine Seized From Sitting 25yrs. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 15
9 For Sale NOS 1978 King Cobra Wheel Mustang II Parts 6
D New Guys 1978 Coupe The Welcome Wagon 1
T trying to use 1979 clutch facing and pressure plate on 1978 flywheel 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 17
Vic1978 1978 Cobra Vacuum Ported Switch Question 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
Vic1978 1978 Cobra Smog Tube Help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
R For Sale Pair Of Tailights From 1978 King Cobra Mustang II Parts 0
Vic1978 Build Thread 1978 King Cobra Build 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 66
Vic1978 WTB/Trade 1978 Mustang 302 Headers Mustang II Parts 1
Vic1978 Found Need Dash Pad 1978 Cobra Mustang II Parts 3
Vic1978 WTB/Trade Need A Fan Shroud 1978 302 Mustang II Parts 1
Vic1978 1978 Cobra Engine Harness Routing Help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
78ttop For Sale 1978 Mustang Ii T-top Fastback For Sale Mustang II Parts 1
P 1978 302 Mustang Ii Clutch 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 10
G Expired 1978 Mustang Ii Fastback For Sale Mustang II Parts 0
5 Cl Find 1978 Mustang Ii King Cobra - $3400 (pensacola) 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
V 1978 Mustang Ii Smog Removal 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
V Value Of 1978 King Cobra 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
rusty428cj Build Thread 1978 Mustang I I 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 128
W For Sale 1978 Cobra Mustang Ii, 4 Speed 302. Grand Rapids, Michigan Mustang II Parts 4
M Expired 1976-1978 Lincoln Versailes Disc Brake Rearend For Early Mustang Swap Drivetrain Parts 1
kcobra302 Expired 1978 king cobra Other Classifieds 0
Jordan Carry 1978 King Cobra Mustang II restoration 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
L Free Parts From My 1978 Coupe 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
B 5.0 into 1978 Mustang Help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
D V-8 Mach 1 1978 parts for conversions Mustang II Parts 0
K Looking for my father's '65 convertible, sold in 1978 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Bmwz389 1978 Mustang II Coupe for sale Mustang II Parts 2
Bmwz389 1978 4 Cyl Hard to Stay Running. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom