1984 Mustang Rear Shocks

mercury-man
- Mar 17, 2022
- 30
- 18
- 13
I have a very original 1984 5.0 LX coupe.
I am unfamiliar with "quad shocks" so I am wondering if that is what I am seeing on my Mustang.
I see what looks like a long vertical shock and also a shorter longitudinal shock.
What I'm seeing appears to be original and I can see seepage, especially on the left side.
I think my car would probably greatly benefit from replacing the rear shocks.
Where would I find replacements like the ones that are on my car? And what should it cost to have the replacement shocks installed?
Many thanks for any help.
Here is a picture of the right rear:
