1984 Mustang Rear Shocks

I have a very original 1984 5.0 LX coupe.I am unfamiliar with "quad shocks" so I am wondering if that is what I am seeing on my Mustang.I see what looks like a long vertical shock and also a shorter longitudinal shock.What I'm seeing appears to be original and I can see seepage, especially on the left side.I think my car would probably greatly benefit from replacing the rear shocks.Where would I find replacements like the ones that are on my car? And what should it cost to have the replacement shocks installed?Many thanks for any help.Here is a picture of the right rear: