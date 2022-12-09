1984 Mustang Rear Shocks

I have a very original 1984 5.0 LX coupe.

I am unfamiliar with "quad shocks" so I am wondering if that is what I am seeing on my Mustang.

I see what looks like a long vertical shock and also a shorter longitudinal shock.

What I'm seeing appears to be original and I can see seepage, especially on the left side.

I think my car would probably greatly benefit from replacing the rear shocks.

Where would I find replacements like the ones that are on my car? And what should it cost to have the replacement shocks installed?

Many thanks for any help.

Here is a picture of the right rear:

IMG_1253.JPG
 

